Veterans service group halls with bars may reopen, but must follow new TABC guidelines

VFW halls and similar facilities with bars may reopen if they follow certain new rules provided by TABC.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE story from August about Texas bars using the new TABC guidance to operate as restaurants.

Many Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion facilities, some of which contain bars, have been closed due to Texas’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, with a new initiative from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), these facilities may have the option to reopen if they follow any of these guidelines:

Temporarily suspend alcoholic beverage license/permit: Eligible veterans’ service organizations may contact TABC to temporarily suspend their alcoholic beverage license or permit without penalty. This enables the organization to reopen its facility, though no alcohol may be sold.

Eligible veterans’ service organizations may contact TABC to temporarily suspend their alcoholic beverage license or permit without penalty. This enables the organization to reopen its facility, though no alcohol may be sold. Rediagram licensed premises: The organization can alter its licensed premises to exclude common areas away from the facility’s bar. This enables the organization to reopen the unlicensed portions of its facility to provide services to veterans.

The organization can alter its licensed premises to exclude common areas away from the facility’s bar. This enables the organization to reopen the unlicensed portions of its facility to provide services to veterans. Operate as a restaurant: The organization can apply for a TABC Food and Beverage Certificate, allowing it to operate as a restaurant by either using its own kitchen facilities or by partnering with a third-party food vendor. For this option, alcohol sales must comprise less than 51% of the location’s gross receipts.

TABC executive director Bentley Nettles is an Army veteran and said these changes were a part of TABC's strategy to serve veterans.

“TABC is grateful for the support of the VFW and the governor as we begin the statewide rollout of this program,” Nettles said. “Helping those who have served our country falls in line with TABC’s core value of customer service, and I appreciate any opportunity to support our veterans.”

Veterans’ services organizations with questions on the program may contact their local TABC office for more information. To locate your nearest office or learn more, visit tabc.texas.gov.