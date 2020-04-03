MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas —

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White, and the Family Health Center have formed a “McLennan County Leadership Response Team” to prepare locally to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The McLennan County Leadership Response Team said they will have weekly meetings and will actively monitor patients for risk factors for the virus, according to a press release Wednesday. They said they are prepared to respond to this situation as it unfolds.

The release also said that for people who are healthy, your risk is relatively low and recovery is high. Also, the same precautions to avoid the common flu will protect you from the coronavirus.

According to the response team, this is what Central Texas needs to know to stay safe from the coronavirus:

Risk

There are NO diagnosed coronavirus cases in McLennan County.

At this time, if you have not traveled to an affected area or have not had contact with someone with the virus your risk is low. Any respiratory symptoms you might have are more likely to be flu or another respiratory illness.

Most cases of the coronavirus are not severe. People with a greater risk of developing serious symptoms are older adults, people with chronic conditions, and people with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Facemasks

Facemasks are not recommended for people who are well. The use of facemasks are crucial for health care workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with coronavirus in close settings (at home or in a health care facility). You should only wear a facemask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

Protection

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19(coronavirus) infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District encourages everyone to follow preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60 percent-95 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a lined trash can.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with regular household products.

Isolation and Quarantine

Your healthcare provider or the Public Health District may ask you to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the virus. Please follow the instructions given to you.

Questions

People with questions can call the Public Health Information line at 254-750-1890 which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Information

This is an rapidly evolving situation and Public Health District will provide updated information as it becomes available. The most trustworthy sources for information are:

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

Texas Department of State Health Services

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the World Health Organization.

