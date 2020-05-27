TEMPLE, Texas — Cheerleading facilities across Central Texas have reopened under the second phase of Governor Abbott's plan, some offering more than others.

The sport of cheerleading requires a lot of close contact when it comes to spotting, tumbling and stunting, which both can not be done at this time.

"There is absolutely no touching," said Charles Chester a coach at Powerhouse Cheer and Tumble. "We are only focusing on the individual aspect of the sport like dance, jumps and tumbling."

Powerhouse Cheer and Fitness is in the midst of tryouts for the 2020-2021 season and were able to conduct the second round in person. "

We only allowed eight kids on each floor at once and we marked it six-feet apart," Chester said. "We sprayed their hands and feet and then we wiped down everything that was touched and where they stood."

Powerhouse is only offering small tryout groups and private lessons at the time, still large classes are being held virtually. They will reopen their recreational classes and summer camps on June 1.

Extreme Cheer and Tumble in Temple reopened on May 18 under the same category as gyms, and is almost fully functioning.

"We have our competitive gymnastics and cheerleading back at this time," said JoElla Reinhardt the gym manager at Extreme Cheer and Tumble. "The only thing we are not offering is stunting classes because that's intimate and our foam pit is closed because we don't feel that we can properly sanitize that."

Both facilities are doing temperature checks upon arrival, if the reading is above 100.4 they are asking that person to leave. But they are stressing if an athlete feels any sickness to please stay home.

Extreme and Powerhouse both have their daycare programs running just in smaller capacities and they are sanitizing everything that is touched. Summer camps will not reopen until June 1 at both locations and both are open only to 25-percent capacity.

