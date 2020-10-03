This story is developing and will be continuously updated throughout the day.

Collin County health officials have confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19.

The updated number includes the original case of a Frisco man in his 30s, which was first reported Monday. His wife and their 3-year-old child, who is one of four children in the family also tested positive, county health officials said.

Six members of the family and a close family contact were tested after the Frisco man was "presumptive positive" for the novel coronavirus, following a business trip to California, county health officials said Tuesday.

Officials said a school-age child had an "inconclusive test and is being re-tested" but that all other individuals tested negative.

"Likewise, health officials confirmed that both of the family’s school-age children did not have symptoms and were not contagious at any time while they attended school," a county spokesperson said.

They added that the seven people who were tested are stable and remain self-quarantined inside their homes

"The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low," the spokesperson said.

“We’ve got some of the best folks around who know what they’re doing. Regardless of what see here in the next few weeks, our folks just need to go about their lives, be healthy and make good decisions,” Collin County Judge Chris Hill said Tuesday.

During a news conference Monday, Collin County officials said it was presumed the original patient interacted with someone who already had coronavirus.

Officials said the Frisco man did not have any pre-existing health conditions and decided to get tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The specific dates of his trip were not released during the news conference, but officials confirmed he visited Silicon Valley during late February and returned to North Texas in the first week of March.

The patient's initial test was performed by a private lab, and he and his family were tested Monday by Dallas County, officials said.

Collin County officials received confirmation of the test results late Monday night, according to Hill.

“It’s likely we will have another positive case in our community at some point. Collin County is a million people strong with people that are highly active and mobile. So it’s likely that we will have another case at some point and that’s not something we need to panic over,” Hill said.

There have been no changes to how first responders in Frisco are treating recent flu-like cases, Chief Mark Piland of Frisco Emergency Management said, as they are continuing to use the same tactics they have in place for all infectious disease cases.

"We're responsible for planning for the worst, that's what we do," Piland said.

At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus is spread person-to-person.

According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread.

As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

