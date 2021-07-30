Free COVID-19 vaccines, immunization shots at Temple High School next week

The clinic will be open to all Temple ISD families and staff at Temple High School.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Health District is providing a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Temple High School next Thursday, Aug. 5, for all Temple ISD families.

This clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ninth grade center of Temple High School. Anyone 12 or older can go to the clinic to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.