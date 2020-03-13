WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted that four major cruise ship companies agreed to suspend trips from the U.S. for 30 days, effective at midnight.

Trump tweeted Friday that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises all agreed to the suspensions. He said the cruise line industry is a “great and important industry — it will be kept that way!"

The U.S. State Department advised Sunday against any travel on cruise ships, particularly for those with underlying health conditions. The advisory said the CDC has noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment."

