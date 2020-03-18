ALABAMA, USA — Toyota announced they are temporarily suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America.

Manufacturing facilities will be closed March 23-24, and resume production on March 25.

Toyota says their service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.

The car manufacturer says they are taking action to help ensure the health and safety of their employees, and because of the anticipated decline in market demand. They say they will conduct a thorough cleaning all all of their manufacturing plants during the brief shutdown.

Toyota employees are allowed to prepare and adjust their family plans in relation to schools closing across the country.

Toyota employees will be paid during the shutdown period.

