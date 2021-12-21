TRICARE announces new changes to prescription access for military families

Walmart, Sam's Club and some community pharmacies will no longer be part of the retail pharmacy network after Dec. 15.

TEXAS, USA — Starting Dec. 15, TRICARE retail pharmacy network will be working with CVS Pharmacy exclusively to provide veterans and active military access to prescriptions, according to the network.

TRICARE has announced Walmart, Sam’s Club and 3,000 community pharmacies will also leave the network. The new changes, TRICARE says, will provide 90% of beneficiaries access to a pharmacy within five miles of their home.

According to the pharmacy network, Express Scripts is the TRICARE pharmacy contractor. The contractor, according to TRICARE, reached a new agreement with CVS making it the network's primary retail pharmacy.

CVS, according to the network, will exclusively be in-network with more than 10,000 pharmacy locations including its Target locations.

TRICARE says, veterans and active military, need to transfer their prescriptions from Walmart, Sam’s Club and other impacted pharmacies before Dec. 15.