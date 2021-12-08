Two COVID-19 fetal deaths reported in McLennan County, officials say

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said the unborn twins died in July.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two COVID-19-related fetal deaths in McLennan County.

The health district said the two deaths happened in July. According to officials, the mother was pregnant with twins and had COVID-19 during the pregnancy and recovered. There was no word on how far along in the pregnancy the mother was.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages” said Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner. “Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19."

The health department said clinicians have see the number of pregnant people with COVID-19 rise "in the past several weeks."