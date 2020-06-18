Two employees at Waco church daycare test positive for coronavirus

St. Francis on the Brazos Daycare is now closed until further notice and is being sanitized, according to the church.

WACO, Texas — Two employees at St. Francis on the Brazos Daycare in Waco tested positive for COVID-19, according to the church.

The daycare is now closed until further notice and is being sanitized. The church reported it is following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.

Additionally, the Waco church said it is still safe to worship as usual as it keeps "following all the protocols in place."