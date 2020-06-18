Two employees at Waco church daycare test positive for coronavirus

WACO, Texas — Two employees at St. Francis on the Brazos Daycare in Waco tested positive for COVID-19, according to the church.
The daycare is now closed until further notice and is being sanitized. The church reported it is following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.
Additionally, the Waco church said it is still safe to worship as usual as it keeps "following all the protocols in place."
Also on KCENTV.com
- McLennan County reports 5th coronavirus death, 23 new cases
- Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers
- Passenger banned after refusing to wear face mask on flight to Dallas, American Airlines says
- Texas unemployment benefits will soon require work search proof
- Father also arrested in connection to 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez' death, second arrest made