HOUSTON — The University of Houston Baseball team is being quarantined as a precaution while the school awaits test results for one staff member who was showing possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

The school said the staffer started showing symptoms after the team returned from a trip to Las Vegas. They believe the test results should come within the next three days.

The staff member being tested has no known exposure to anyone with COVID-19 and has not traveled internationally, UH officials said.

UH Athletics is having all players, coaches and other support staff members self-quarantine. At this time, no other baseball student-athletes, coaches or staff appear to have developed symptoms.

Since the university was on Spring Break when the team returned, they believe the potential exposure is limited to just the baseball team and support staff.

In order to lower the chances of the virus spreading to the others, UH Athletics has taken the following measures:

Suspended all spring sports competition

A no-practice, no-workouts moratorium is extended through Sunday, March 22 to limit student-athletes from group settings and/or occupying common areas such as weight rooms and the academic center.

Staff has deactivated student-athlete electronic access to UH athletic facilities in an effort to mitigate unauthorized/unsupervised access.

