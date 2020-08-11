University High going remote for 2nd time in a month due to COVID-19 concerns

Remote learning starts on November 9 and runs until November 16.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is from a previous report on COVID-19 related closures.

Another Waco ISD campus is closing temporarily because of COVID-19. University High School will be going remote for a week. Waco ISD released a letter from Ricky Edison sent to school staff and families.

“We have learned that three more people, who have been at University High School, tested positive for COVID-19," Edison said. "We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with one or both people, and those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive."

Edison said others have reported symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19 or potential exposure to the virus. According to the release, they are awaiting test results. It did not specify how many people.

"In fact, a significant number of campus administrators and teachers would be out this week following close contact with someone who tested positive, waiting for test results, or for other reasons. While most of our teachers who are out are able to teach remotely, the total number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. That is the main reason that we have decided to transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow," Edison said.

This is the second time University High has transitioned to remote learning. University High transitioned to remote learning on October 9 and transitioned back on October 19, according to a previous release.

Waco ISD campuses that have transitioned to remote learning:

G.W. Carver Middle School*

University High*

Waco High

Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy

Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy

Lake Air Montessori Magnet School

Indian Spring Middle School