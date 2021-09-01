UPDATE: McLennan county hits new record with 501 new COVID-19 cases, the most seen in one day since start of pandemic

Hospitalizations are quickly increasing with COVID-19 patients as the highly-transmissible Delta variant continues to spread.

WACO, Texas — McLennan County hit a new daily COVID-19 case record Wednesday with 501 new cases. It's the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

As of Sept. 1, there were a total of 34,951 cases with 544 confirmed deaths, according to the health district.

The district reported 1,968 active cases with 32,333 recoveries. 191 patients are in the hospital and 44 are on ventilators.

The health district said about 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

As of Aug. 31, nearly 3 million cases have been reported in Texas and 55,404 people have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There are a total of 275,121 active cases.