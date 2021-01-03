'Inappropriately shared' link leads to long lines at UT Austin COVID-19 vaccination site

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine appointments has reportedly led to long lines at UT Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Long lines were seen at a University of Texas COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday after a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link was "inappropriately shared widely through unofficial networks with false information," according to UT.

UT told KVUE this misinformation led to thousands of people signing up for appointments who "did not follow the UTHA registration process." All of the appointments scheduled using this link were being canceled, UT officials told KVUE. The only way people can register for vaccine appointments through UT Health is by completing the registration process at UTHealthAustin.org.

The only eligible people for vaccination through UT Health are those who fit in the 1A and 1B categories, UT said/

KVUE Chief Photographer Brian Bell took the following photo on UT's campus:

Here is the full statement UT officials sent KVUE Monday afternoon:

"Over the weekend, we became aware of an active scheduling link that was inappropriately shared widely through unofficial networks with false information about vaccine availability and who was eligible to sign up for appointments at UT Health Austin this week. This resulted in thousands of individuals signing up for appointments who did not follow the UTHA registration process, did not meet the criteria, and did not receive a personalized email from the university asking them to schedule. All appointments scheduled in this manner are in the process of being canceled; however, some individuals have showed up on-site today, resulting in longer than normal lines. UTHA is actively working to implement a technological solution to prevent this from occurring again in the future and anticipates having this in place later this week. The only way to validly request a vaccine through UT Austin is by completing the registration process at UTHealthAustin.org. At this time, we are vaccinating those individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, who have completed the COVID-19 Vaccination Request Form. To avoid misinformation regarding vaccine distribution at UT Austin, we encourage you to visit this page for the latest information. We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide the most up-to-date information as it becomes available. Individuals who followed the appropriate sign up process will be vaccinated as scheduled."

This comes after APH, a partner with UT Health Austin, had announced it needed to delay vaccine appointments due to the winter storms.

APH told KVUE on Monday that anyone who has had their second COVID-19 dose from Austin Public Health (APH) bumped past 42 or more days may temporarily walk up to vaccination sites and get their second shot. However, during this time of allowed walk-up appointments for patients meeting the criteria, APH said it recommends those people call 311 to receive information on sites that are open on a given day.

This comes as local officials held a 3,000-dose mass vaccination trial run at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Leaders say they hope to eventually give out 50,000 doses each week.

“The eventual goal is to get to where we’re giving out 6,000 to 10,000 a day,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.