'Registration encouraged' as testing and vaccine clinic continues in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — As the Omicron variant continues to spread in Central Texas, it's been very difficult for those that want to get tested to find one anywhere and in recent days, many people have been taking to social media to help others and inquire where they can find them.

"It has been very challenging, so supply has been an issue, staffing has been an issue, it's just been challenging all the way around," said Jennifer Henager with the City of Temple and Temple Fire.

"Whenever we see these spikes, we're either trying to bring in the National Guard, we have the guard coming in to do this site out at Wilson, or look at a vendor. We've had a vendor come out at times as well," she said.

Henager said they've been working to mobilize as quickly as possible and two years into this global pandemic and it's still a work in progress.

"We are going to re-evaluate daily to see where we are and how we are doing. Are we running out of tests? Are we running out of tests early? What do we need to adjust to better meet that need so we can be better prepared for the next day," she told 6 News.

The City of Temple in partnership with Temple Fire & Rescue and the Texas Army National Guard will host a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. It is taking place in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex at Wilson Park. Individuals 12 and up and can receive either shot in the series of the booster for either brand.

While registration is not required, Henager said doing so can help alleviate wait times and it is encouraged.

As numbers rise and cases spread, Henager said she understands desperation can set in but is asking anyone who needs a test to stick with the testing sites provided from here on out.

"Please don't go to the ER, we want to reserve the ER for those that are having life-threatening issues, heart attacks, strokes and trauma patients. We want to make sure those folks are not having a delay in care due to folks trying to get a test," Henager asked. "Please be patient and know we are trying to get resources out as quickly as possible."

As frustrations mount, Henager promised everyone who needs to be tested will get tested, even as we move into year three of a pandemic showing no signs of slowing as of yet.