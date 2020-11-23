Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first in Texas? The state just put out guidelines

The vaccine could be available in Texas as early as December.

HOUSTON — Following more promising news about COVID-19 vaccines Monday, we’re getting a better understanding of how they'll be rolled out across the state when they’re available.

In a release, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state health department announced certain principles for who will get the vaccine first. The release didn’t have specifics about when the vaccines would be available, but it did list factors that would guide them on recipients.

Editor's note: Video above is on how Texas has identified 20 sites for the Pfizer vaccine.

As we told you over the weekend, vaccines could be available as early as next month.

The state says the first vaccines will be given to people who meet the following criteria, according to the release.

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

KHOU's Anastasiya Bolton got more information about exactly who would get the vaccine first when it comes to healthcare workers. The state breaks healthcare workers down into two phases with multiple tiers.

Phase 1A

Protecting health care workers is essential so they’re able to care for COVID-19 and other patients. They will get the vaccine during Phase 1A -- when the vaccine supply is most limited.

There will be a tiered system to determine which health care workers are first.

Tier 1

1. These hospital staff members working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.).

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff at long-term facilities

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interact with vulnerable and high-risk patients

Tier 2

1. Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients.

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

"These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," said Abbott in the release. "This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources."

The principles were put together by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP), which was created by the state health department to make recommendations about vaccines.

Here is Texas' plan for rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine