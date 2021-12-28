As COVID case numbers surge, is another booster in the near future? Israel started testing it on some health care workers this week.

HOUSTON — As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, including among the fully vaccinated, there has been some talk about a second booster shot.

On Monday, a group of health care workers in Israel rolled up their sleeves for dose number four, as omicron surges there, too.

"Hopefully, we will be able to show here that this fourth booster really provides protection against the omicron, which is highly needed,” Professor Jacob Lavee, with Sheba Medical Center in Israel, said.

But is a fourth dose necessary right now? And what kind of additional protection would it offer?

Dr. Hana El Sahly, professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, does not think a second booster is currently necessary because the first booster is still doing its job.

Is a 4th #COVID19 #vaccine shot possible for Americans in the near future (aka 2nd #booster)? Israel started testing it yesterday. Here's a bit of my conversation with Dr. Hana El Sahly with @bcmhouston. Full story tonight on #KHOU11 at 6. See thread for highlights. #omicron pic.twitter.com/7WE91dxyu5 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) December 28, 2021

El Sahly said the booster was recommended for all adults because evidence showed protection from severe disease and death was waning for some.

With previous COVID-19 variants, breakthrough infections were rare. However, that changed with omicron.

The reason El Sahly believes a fourth dose for all is premature is that the expectations of the vaccines have changed. Health officials agree almost everyone is going to contract COVID-19 at some point. The goal now isn’t prevention of the disease, it’s protection when you get it.

El Sahly believes the three current doses offer protection from getting really sick or dying, which means the current vaccines are doing their jobs.

Although a fourth vaccine dose might offer more protection against contracting omicron for a few weeks or months, that wanes quickly. Protection against severe illness or death remains high.