Bell County partners with Hill Country Transit District for better access to COVID-19 vaccination centers

Bell County announced the partnership with Hill Country Transit District Monday to allow greater access to the county’s three COVID-19 vaccination centers.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County announced a partnership with Hill Country Transit District, also known as The HOP, to provide feeder routes to allow greater access to the county’s three COVID-19 vaccination centers.

“It feels good to help Bell County health officials go on the offensive against this virus,” Darrell Burtner, Director of Urban Operations at Hill Country Transit District said.

To access step-by-step directions to any of the three vaccination centers, The HOP riders are encouraged to visit the HCTD website, which has been updated with the latest route additions.

In most cases, riders will be required to request a transfer ticket from their driver and disembark at either the Temple or Killeen Transfer Station. Those riders who are going to get their second dose of the vaccine will need to request a transfer ticket and get off of Route 610 at Bell County Expo Center.

After riders receive their second dose, they will return to the bus stop outside the Expo and present their transfer ticket to board buses back to Killeen or Temple.

For passengers who qualify for ADA service, HCTD offers a paratransit service that allows eligible riders to schedule rides to take them directly to the vaccination centers. Eligible paratransit passengers are asked to call The HOP at 254-933-3700.

“We very much appreciate the Hill Country Transit District’s efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination more accessible to the residents of Bell County,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

For more information on using The HOP for transportation to and from Bell County vaccination centers, visit the HCTD website or call 254-933-3700.