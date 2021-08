The city will hold the vaccination events at both the north and southbound safety rest areas starting Aug. 20.

SALADO, Texas — The City of Belton is set to hold free COVID-19 vaccinations at the safety rest areas in Salado starting Aug. 20.

The vaccinations will be available at the I-35 northbound and southbound safety rest areas in Salado on Aug. 20 through Aug. 22, according to the city.

Pre-registration is not required, nor insurance.

Vaccinations will be available Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.