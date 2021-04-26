CDC, FDA clears J&J vaccine for use, details low risk for women

The CDC said there is a low risk of blood clots for women when getting the J&J vaccine. Some providers are giving customers options.

TEMPLE, Texas — In a Friday news conference, the CDC and FDA announced that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.

The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, and a CDC committee later discovered a total of 15 such associated cases. All reported cases were female where three died, and another seven remained hospitalized.

"Based on the in-depth analysis there is likely an association, but the risk is very low," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "The overall rate of event is a median time of eight days."

Walensky said women 18 to 49 years of age had a 7 in 1 million chance of getting the blood clot syndrome, called thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome. Women 50 and older have a 0.9 in 1 million chance.

She said the decision to continue offering the vaccine was based on the low risk and a high projected benefit to the public.

"We found that for every one million doses of this vaccine, the J&J vaccine could prevent over 650 hospitalizations and 12 deaths among women age 18 to 49, and the vaccine could prevent over 4,700 hospitalizations and over 600 deaths among women over 50," Walensky said. "These are the significant numbers and show the important impact of this vaccine in our country."

At the same time, providers understand there will be hesitancy as women judge that risk for themselves.

H-E-B told 6 News Monday, their current vaccine scheduler shows what brand of vaccine a given pharmacy will be providing, giving them the opportunity to choose.

At the same time, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, which also received the J&J vaccine, will not be offering the vaccine right away. Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the health district is still working out the logistics of possibly offering the vaccines side-by-side to provide a choice, and is also trying to gauge interest before holding another clinic with the J&J vaccine.

"We really don't want anyone to leave without getting COVID-19 vaccine," Craine said. "We really want to make sure people are comfortable with the vaccine they are getting and we are not forcing them into a decision."

Craine said they also wanted to be able to answer any questions about the vaccine on site before giving the J&J vaccine out.

The McLennan County waitlist is still available, but is only offering Moderna at this time. Craine says people who sign up would only need to wait a few days as the waitlist is now much shorter than a few weeks ago.

While Craine said the J&J vaccine has proven to be safe, she understands the hesitancy from the public.

When CDC Director Walensky was asked on Friday whether women under fifty should get the vaccine, the answer was much more nuanced.

"Some people want a one and done (vaccine). Some people will not have access to another vaccine in the near future. I think that this risk trade-off is one that people have to individually measure for themselves." Walensky said. "We invite people to talk to their physicians or talk to their health department if they don't have physicians."