Copperas Cove community can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

According to Deputy Fire Chief Gary D. Young, this will be a very lengthy process to get the vaccine to everyone who wants to receive it.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove citizens that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can begin to sign up by going to the Coryell Health website, calling 254-248-6381 or by emailing covidvaccine@coryellhealth.org.

Citizens go to any vaccination site in Texas regardless of where they reside to receive the vaccine, according to the City of Copperas Cove.

Registration to receive the vaccine is still limited to those who are in the 1A and 1B category, according to the vaccine administration plan published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The availability of vaccines changes daily. According to Deputy Fire Chief Gary D. Young, this will be a very lengthy process to get the vaccine to everyone who wants to receive it. All are asked to exercise patience and understanding with this process.