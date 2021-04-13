Copperas Cove ISD opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 16 and older

Copperas Cove Independent School District has partnered with Coryell Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 16 and older as of April 20

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District has partnered with Coryell Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 16 and older as of April 20.

The vaccination clinic will be held for those who want the Pfizer vaccine in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students who have signed up for the vaccination will be called from class when it is their time for the vaccination, the district said.

Students from Crossroads High School will be bused to Copperas Cove High School to receive their vaccinations. About three weeks after Copperas Cove ISD students receive their first doses of the vaccine, the district will offer a second vaccination clinic so students can receive their second dose.

According to Copperas Cove ISD, Information about the April 20 clinic will be released closer to the date.