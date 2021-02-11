Central Texas parents now have multiple options for vaccinating their children

Now that the FDA has approved vaccinations for children, locally more places are offering the vaccine.

CENTRAL, Texas — After the final approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, more areas locally have finally received the vaccines and are available to schedule appointments.

6 News reached out to a few places to confirm when the vaccines will be available to children. Here are the results below:

Waco-McLennan County

Starting Friday, Nov. 5, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be giving out the child vaccine at the Health District offices, 225 W. Waco Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health district told 6 News that they have received 1,200 doses.

The health district says hat both walk-ins and appointments are acceptable. Parents or a consenting adult must come with their child to receive the vaccine. Appointments can be made on the health district's website.

Bell County

Bell County says they have preordered their vaccines for kids yesterday and are working with local pediatric clinics and school district on administering the vaccine. Temple and Killeen Health Departments will start giving the shot next week. Here, you can find the latest COVID-19 vaccine locations.

CVS & WALGREENS

Both store pharmacies will be offering the vaccine to kids 5 to 11.

Walgreens told 6 News the vaccine will be available Saturday Nov. 6.

The company said appointments are now available and can be made through the appointment scheduler here, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS says they will be opening up appointments for children starting Sunday Nov. 7. To schedule appointments, click here.

Know Before You Go