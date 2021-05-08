ESC Region 12, McLennan County health district to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic will be Aug. 24 at ESC Region 12 with a follow-up clinic in September.

WACO, Texas — Education Service Center Region 12, which serves 77 school districts and 11 charter schools in Central Texas, is partnering with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be Aug. 24 at ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available. Staff, family and community members ages 12 and up welcome to attend and get vaccinated for free. No registration is required.

A follow-up clinic will be held on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the second shot.