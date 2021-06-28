First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Texas: What we know

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to kick off a swing through Texas to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, June 29, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to kick off a swing through Texas to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. After her stop in the metroplex, she'll be joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for a stop in Houston before they both head off to Arizona.

Here's what we know about her visit.

Why is she in Texas?

According to the White House, the First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas and Arizona as part of their nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Among the goals of their trip - aside from urging Americans to get the vaccine - is to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, mobilize grassroots vaccine education and improve outreach efforts, according to the White House.

When will she be here?

According to the White House, Biden is scheduled to fly into Dallas Love Field Tuesday after noon Tuesday, before heading to a vaccination site around 4 p.m. that evening at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas.

After that, she will depart, along with Emhoff, to fly to Hobby Airport in Houston around 6 p.m., where they will both join the Houston Astros for a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.

On Wednesday, both will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to tour a vaccination site there.

Will traffic be affected?

It's unclear which route exactly the First Lady and Second Gentleman will take, but the trip from the airport to the high school - which should stay north of downtown Dallas - should not affect traffic there. However, drivers could experience some traffic delays should be expected as the motorcade moves through.

Fort Worth traffic will not be impacted.