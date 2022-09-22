Fort Hood medical center to offer COVID vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years next week

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be made available to children as young as six months on Sept. 27 and 28 at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be offering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months through 4 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28.

The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital's pediatric clinic on both days. Vaccine will be given on a walk-in basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the vaccine for children 6 months and older in June, and pediatric vaccines have been distributed across the country.

The CDC states that opening the vaccine to younger children has made nearly 20 million children under the age of 5 eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Vaccines for children between the age of 5 and 11 will also able to receive the vaccine at the medical center's pediatric clinic.

While the vaccines on these days will be walk-in only, regular vaccines and boosters will still be available through the medical center by appointment or walk-in.