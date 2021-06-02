Yes, you can get a free ride to and from your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and free child care too

Uber, Lyft, and several companies are offering incentives to get people vaccinated by July 4.

Several U.S. states and the Biden administration are promoting incentives in an effort to entice more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine during The White House’s National Month of Action. On June 7, second gentleman Doug Emhoff claimed on Twitter: “You can get a free ride to and from your vaccination site and free child care.”

COVID-19 vaccines save lives, and it’s never been easier or more convenient to get yours.



You can get a free ride to and from your vaccination site and free child care. Do your part and get vaccinated. — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) June 7, 2021

THE QUESTION

Can you get free transportation to and from your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, and free child care too?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can get free transportation to and from your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, and free child care too.

WHAT WE FOUND

With over 50% of the adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 8, the U.S. is currently averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, which is a drop from the nearly 3.4 million daily doses administered at its peak in April, according to the CDC. With that data, several media outlets are reporting that the country is unlikely to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to get 70% of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

To help boost the vaccination rate, ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say on their websites that they have teamed up with the White House to increase vaccine access in communities across the U.S. The promotion, which started on May 24 and ends on July 4, is offering free rides of up to $15 each way to and from vaccination appointments.

More than 350 transit systems nationwide are also providing free transportation to vaccination sites or using their transit stations and facilities as vaccination sites, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

“We are grateful for the service and creativity of transit agencies across the country that are providing access to vaccines and encourage every state, county, and city to do the same during our Month of Action,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The YMCA is offering free, drop-in child care services during vaccination appointments for parents and caregivers in more than 500 communities in 38 states in support of the White House’s vaccination goals.

“The Y is committed to supporting equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans. As the nation’s largest nonprofit child care provider, we know that lack of access to child care can be a barrier for parents and caregivers, particularly in marginalized communities,” said Kevin Washington, the president and CEO of YMCA of the USA.

Meanwhile, KinderCare Learning Centers is offering a free day of child care services to parents and guardians of children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old for each vaccine dose at one of the company’s 1,500 child care centers nationwide from now until July 2.

“We’re honored to support the national effort to get at least 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one vaccine dose by the Fourth of July. We know a barrier to getting vaccinated for hardworking families like yours is access to child care,” KinderCare said on its website.

Learning Care Group is also partnering with the White House to offer complimentary child care for parents and guardians during their vaccination appointments. On its website, the company also says it’s “offering up to two days of complimentary child care if you need assistance as you recover from common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine as your body builds protection.”

Between now and July 4, Bright Horizons says it is also offering free child care to help Americans get the vaccine after also teaming up with the White House.

“Families can secure free back-up child care at a Bright Horizons early education and child care center while they receive their first dose, second dose or if they need time to recover from side effects of the vaccination,” the company says on its website.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and VaccineFinder from Boston Children’s Hospital have put together a list of COVID-19 vaccine incentives being offered by companies throughout the U.S. at vaccines.gov.