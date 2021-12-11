Killeen ISD hosting COVID-19 vaccine event, 429 children vaccinated

Nov. 12 through Dec. 28 the district will have clinics that will be offered in the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Now that the CDC has approved vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, Killeen ISD says a total of 429 children are vaccinated in the district.

The numbers were released Friday by the district, who says it will provide more clinics for those needing a vaccine.

Killeen ISD is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Former Nolan Middle School, 505 Jasper Dr. on Nov. 12.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the event will be open to the public. The district says kid vaccines will also be available if a parent is present.

Killeen ISD also said that district staff or students will not be required to receive the vaccine.

If you can't make it to Nov. 12, the district has provided other opportunities for vaccination events for the public during the same time:

Available Dates:

Week 2: Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19

Week 3: Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23

Week 4: Thursday, Dec. 02, and Friday, Dec. 03

Week 5: Thursday, Dec. 09, and Friday, Dec. 10

Week 6: Thursday, Dec.16, and Friday, Dec. 17

Week 7: Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21

Week 8: Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28

Know Before You Go: