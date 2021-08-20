Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics: Aug. 22-28

The public health district will host eleven free clinics next week around the county.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eleven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Aug. 22 - 28.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but registration is available online.

Here are the dates and locations for the clinics:

Sunday, Aug. 22

Waco Missions, 3316 JJ Flewellen Rd., from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Just As I Am Ministries, 610 DeShong Smith St., from 1-3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Dr. Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 500 S. 5th St., from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



La Vega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop, in the cafeteria from 4:30 - 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Open Mic Night at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Education Service Center Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area, 1400 College Drive, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St., from 4 - 8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Aug. 28