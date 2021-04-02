Which pharmacies in Texas will have the COVID vaccine starting next week | View list

Many of the major retail and pharmacy chains will receive shipments across the state, but some will not. Here's what we know.

HOUSTON — The White House has announced the federal government will soon begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacy chain locations across the United States, including stores in Texas.

Those shipments are set to be received starting next week, with CVS being one of the first to confirm some locations, including those in Houston, will be accepting appointments as early as Feb. 9 for Feb. 11 vaccinations.

Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said earlier this week the first round of vaccine shipments would go to about 6,500 pharmacies — they will receive about a million doses total with more on the way.

List: Pharmacies in Texas getting the COVID vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control as of Feb. 3, there are four major chains in Texas getting doses:

CVS

H-E-B

Good Neighbor Pharmacy - which represents independent typically family owned stores

Walmart

Notice that Walgreens and Kroger are not on this initial list.

How and when to sign up for an appointment

Each pharmacy has a webpage dedicated to its vaccine distribution, and they are all currently following the state's Phase 1A and 1B guidelines, which focuses on the older populations and the vulnerable.

CVS has announced it will start taking appointments as early as Feb. 9, as long as you meet those 1A and 1B reqirements.

You can visit the COVID pages for each of these pharmacies using these links below. Keep checking back for when they announce registrations have started:

How many doses will each pharmacy get?

Unfortunately, for now, supplies will be limited and not each pharmacy in our area will offer vaccinations. Doing simple math, based on the White House's numbers from earlier this week, each of the 6,500 pharmacies getting shipments nationwide will only get about 150 doses each. But it's a start to a bigger process of offering in-store vaccinations to the general public once we move beyond Phase 1A and Phase 1B.