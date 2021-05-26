Texans can now get second COVID-19 vaccine dose from different provider than first

The state health department said people can now get a second shot wherever is most convenient, even if it's not with the same provider.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ideally, Texans would get their second COVID-19 shot from the same place they got their first one. But sometimes that's hard to do.

Sometimes vaccine clinic locations move, a walk-in clinic available one week isn't open the next, or a person would need to make another log trip to a distant provider.

Well, good news. If you can get the second shot more easily somewhere else, that option is now available.

In Bell County, county spokesman James Stafford told 6 News local Curative vaccine sites will allow people to get that second shot of Pfizer, even if they got the first one somewhere else.

"If you come in for your second dose no matter where you got your first dose they will still offer that vaccination," Stafford said.

Stafford said some locations are also offering walk-in options and don't require an appointment.

Getting a shot from the same provider will help officials better track vaccine use, but with a much greater supply it's no longer as much of a concern. The Texas Department of State Health Services told 6 News Wednesday, several large companies will also give second doses to new customers.

"While we encourage people to return to the same provider, we know that can't always happen so people can visit a different provider to receive their second dose of vaccine. Large providers like CVS, HEB and Walmart are great options to do this. We don't want there to be any barriers to people receiving either their first or second doses," DSHS spokesman Douglas Loveday stated via email.

People who are looking to get that second shot will need to bring the vaccine card they were given after the first dose, so providers can match the same brand. Also make sure the provider you are going to actually has Moderna or Pfizer available before showing up.