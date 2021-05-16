Texas health department hosts COVID-19 vaccine educational pop-up in Bellmead

There was a pop-up event in Bellmead on Sunday to educate community members about the vaccine that included walk-in vaccinations.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services wants more Texans to get vaccinated. Currently, more than 33% of the state population is fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, DSHS partnered with local healthcare groups like the Waco-McLennan County Public Health and community organizations like United Way of Waco-McLennan County to encourage everyone in the Waco area to get vaccinated as soon as they can to protect themselves, their families and their friends.

The Bellmead Walmart had a 16-foot video display where educational videos played and encouraged all races and ethnicities to get the vaccine. The video answered frequently asked questions and concerns.

"All three COVID-19 vaccines are effective and available to be moved across the community in Texas," LaShonda Malrey-Horne, District Director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health said. "All of the vaccines that are currently available in the market are safe. They have all been tested and tried in clinical studies with people of all races and ethnicities. It's really important that you take advantage of this life saving opportunity and get vaccinated."