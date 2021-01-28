Texas tops 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations

“Texas has a strong start, but has a long way to go,” Imelda Garcia with the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday.

DALLAS — Texas has administered 2,057,000 COVID-19 vaccinations according to data released Thursday from the Department of State Health Services.

The total includes 1.7 million who have received at least one dose and another 370,000 fully vaccinated with both doses.

Imelda Garcia, the associate commissioner of DSHS Division for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, said Thursday it marks a significant step in the vaccination effort.

“Texas has a strong start, but has a long way to go,” Garcia said. “There’s still a lot of need out there and not enough vaccine for everyone.”

Garcia said Texas administered one million doses in the first four weeks and needed just two weeks to administer the next one million doses.

Statewide the data comes out to one in 13 Texans who have received at least one dose with one in six Texans over the age of 65 receiving their first dose.

Garcia said Thursday the amount of doses Texas will receive from the CDC next week will increase to approximately 385,000 doses -- up from 333,000 received this week.

"Given the uncertainty of doses going forward, we will not open any additional hubs during the Week 8 allocation," Garcia said.