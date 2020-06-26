Vice President Mike Pence to visit, survey COVID-19 in Texas on Sunday

Pence said his visit to Texas would take place on Sunday, June 28.

TEXAS, USA — Vice President Mike Pence said in a White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference on June 26 that he would be visiting Texas in order to survey the state's COVID-19 situation.

Pence said his visit to Texas would take place on Sunday, June 28. He said he would also be visiting Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, and Florida on July 2.

The vice president was previously scheduled to speak at First Baptist Dallas on Sunday. He will be joined by White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx.

According to Pence, there are currently no outstanding orders in the most impacted states for personal protection equipment.

This announcement comes after Texas began experiencing another spike in coronavirus cases. On June 25, the state was just shy of 6,000 new cases, marking its third straight day of a record-high.

Additionally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order on June 26 that reclosed all Texas bars and reduced maximum restaurant capacity to 50% from 75%.

As of June 25, Texas has had more than 130,000 total cases of COVID-19 reported and more than 2,200 people have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Additionally, an estimated 74,496 people have recovered.