Waco hospitals significantly increase ICU capacity, still isn't enough room for patients

McLennan County hospitals have been forced to increase ICU capacity 50 percent and constantly work to make space. Some ER patients are still being sent elsewhere.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence normally have around 54 ICU beds. As COVID-19 cases increased, the hospitals have surged ICU capacity past 80 beds according to federal data. It's still not enough for everyone and some ER patients are being transferred to Dallas, Temple, Austin, or even further.

Monday, the hospitals released a joint statement that included the following:

"Each of our hospitals have trauma centers that include the immediate availability of personnel, equipment and services to treat severe and critical injuries. We work closely with local EMS and Regional Advisory Councils to help patients receive timely care, and in some cases, we may transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care.

While emergency care is available, if the current surge continues and our intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate continues to increase, our hospitals may not be able to meet the critical healthcare needs of our community. We can avoid this if we change course now. We urge the community to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. We recommend the use of face masks indoors, physical distancing and hand hygiene, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status."

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council Regional Director Christine Reeves told 6 News hospital staff are doing the best they can to keep emergency care available to the community, and hospitals are even using surgery suites to hold more patients.

"When a patient is in the ICU and they have reached a certain place in their treatment process, they move to another bed in the hospital. That would vacate an ICU bed for a trauma patient that came in from a vehicle crash on the interstate," Reeves said.

"The facilities continually triage their patients," Reeves said.

Reeves said hospitals were not having to double up patients in rooms but did need to use other areas in the facility including surgery areas and other spaces.

Still, Trauma Service area M, which includes Waco, had the highest percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations versus capacity in the whole state as of Sept. 12. The percentage sat above 34 percent Saturday and dropped to just over 31 percent Sunday. That means some people still couldn't get a spot in a hospital.

Express ER, which has several locations across central Texas, has also seen a significant increase of COVID-19 patients. Chief Medical Officer Daniel Akers told 6 News Monday around half of their patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Express ER will normally try to transfer patients to a hospital if they are seriously ill and need care for more than 23 hours. He said hospitals in the Waco didn't have any spots over the weekend.

"This weekend there was no beds in McLennan County. At one hospital we were number 20 on the transfer list and at the hospital we were number 12 on the transfer list. They were only clearing a couple of patients per day off the list," Akers said.

Akers told 6 News Express ER can offer steroid treatments and immunotherapy treatments to COVID-19 patients. Eventually, those patients would need to be transferred to a hospital. Akers said local Express ER locations has had to send patients as far as Dallas and San Antonio. Other Express ER locations across the state have sent patients even further.

"At some of our facilities we had to transfer them hundred of miles. I've heard of some cases when patients are being transferred out of state because there are no beds in that Texas location," Akers said. "We are transferring to any hospital that has an open bed."

The only good news for local hospitals, is COVID-19 hospitalizations seem to have plateaued and are starting to decline. The Texas COVID-19 dashboard started to see a downward trend in hospitalizations a few days ago. Akers said numbers seem to be coming down in the last week and the trend should continue if the Delta variant wave of cases is similar to the last two waves.