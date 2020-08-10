Waco ISD temporarily closes 4 schools due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The schools will close October 9-16 and reopen October 19 for in-person learning, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced that four schools will temporarily close due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

University High, Waco High, the Grater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy will close October 9 through October 16, Kincannon said in a release. Students will learn remotely during that time. The four schools will reopen for in-person instruction on October 19, she said.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 reported at our high schools has increased, so too has the number of teachers and other employees required to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive," Kincannon wrote in the letter. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely while quarantining, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. Transitioning to fully remote instruction through next week should provide an opportunity for a reset and allow these campuses to reopen on October 19 with most employees back on campus."

Kincannon reported that a total of 25 people on the campuses have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year. However, she specified that 14 of those cases were reported in the last week.

"Most of those cases are unrelated to each other, and very few involve people who were in close contact with someone else at their campus who tested positive. Still, this is something that we are watching very closely."

All students from the four schools who were learning in person will receive a laptop to take home to continue learning from home. Those without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hot spot, Kincannon said.

“This is already a school year unlike any other, and this probably won’t be the last time that we have to adjust our plans in response to the virus," she said. "While there are challenges, we’re rising to meet them, together, as a community."

As a result of the closures, Waco High football coach Kwame Cavil told 6 News the school's game against Killeen set for Friday has been canceled. The Lions have an open week next week and will play Duncanville in two weeks.

BREAKING | As a result of Waco ISD’s announced closures, Waco High coach Kwame Cavil tells @KCENSports the Lions’ game against Killeen set for tomorrow has been canceled. The Lions have an open week next week and will face Duncanville in 11-6A play in two weeks#txhsfb #KCENFNL — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) October 8, 2020