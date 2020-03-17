WACO, Texas — Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a local state of disaster in response to the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference Tuesday morning.

As part of the declaration, Deaver said restaurants with or without drive-thru services including micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and wineries may only provide take-out, delivery or drive-thru as allowed by law.

"In addition, businesses with alcoholic beverages or on premises consumption, including bars, taverns or private clubs shall close," said Deaver.

Deaver said all indoor recreation areas including gyms, bowling alleys and theaters must also close.

Deaver said city services like trash, water and sewer would continue as normal.

Health officials said that as of the press conference that 30 test were sent out in McLennan County. Twelve came back negative. Eighteen are pending.

