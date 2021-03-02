Waco, McLennan County leaders hold weekly coronavirus update

Local leaders are set to provide a new update regarding the pandemic's impact in the area.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Local government and health officials are set to host a weekly press conference update about the local impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Waco and McLennan County leaders will meet with local hospital heads to provide the latest developments regarding case numbers, vaccinations and more. The meeting is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

The update comes as the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, along with local healthcare providers, continue to vaccinate the eligible population with vaccines provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services. On Jan. 2, the county announced it would host a drive-through vaccination clinic at McLane Stadium this Thursday through Saturday.

According to the health district, 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered by appointment from the health district's vaccine waitlist.