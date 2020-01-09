x
Waco-McLennan County Health District distributes COVID-19 kits to schools

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will distribute 5,000 kid-friendly COVID-19 kits to nine elementary campuses in La Vega ISD and Waco ISD
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will distribute 5,000 kid-friendly COVID-19 kits to nine elementary campuses in La Vega ISD and Waco ISD.

The COVID-19 kit contains supplies that are not only helpful but needed, according to the Public Health District. 

Each kit comes in a reusable drawstring bag and contains hand sanitizer, on-the-go soap sheets, two face masks, a “Wash Your Hands” wrist band and educational materials. 

Participating schools include:

  • La Vega Primary
  • J.H. Hines Elementary
  • South Waco Elementary
  • Parkdale Elementary
  • Brooke Ave Elementary
  • Kendrick Elementary
  • Bell’s Hill West Avenue
  • Cedar Ridge Elementary
  • West Avenue Elementary

