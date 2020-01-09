Waco-McLennan County Health District distributes COVID-19 kits to schools

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will distribute 5,000 kid-friendly COVID-19 kits to nine elementary campuses in La Vega ISD and Waco ISD.
The COVID-19 kit contains supplies that are not only helpful but needed, according to the Public Health District.
Each kit comes in a reusable drawstring bag and contains hand sanitizer, on-the-go soap sheets, two face masks, a “Wash Your Hands” wrist band and educational materials.
Participating schools include:
- La Vega Primary
- J.H. Hines Elementary
- South Waco Elementary
- Parkdale Elementary
- Brooke Ave Elementary
- Kendrick Elementary
- Bell’s Hill West Avenue
- Cedar Ridge Elementary
- West Avenue Elementary
