Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to offer COVID-19 testing

Testing sites will be open Monday through Saturday at different locations throughout the week. There will be 200 tests available per day, the health district said.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer drive-through community COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 19.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab, the health district said in a release. Results will be available within 48 to 72 hours after the test. There will be 200 tests available per day, the health district said.

Registration is required and can be made online or by calling 1-833-213-0643. To qualify for testing, the health district said someone should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or should have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The health district asks that those looking to get tested bring their medical insurance card, saying the test will be billed to the insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Those looking to get tested should check with their insurance providers before scheduling a test to make sure there is no out-of-pocket expense, the health district said.

No one will be turned away for not having insurance.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Here are the upcoming testing dates and sites:

Monday through Wednesday

Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Rd in Waco, Entrance #2 on New Road

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday

McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M