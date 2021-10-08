Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to offer COVID-19 testing

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer drive-through community COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 19.
The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab, the health district said in a release. Results will be available within 48 to 72 hours after the test. There will be 200 tests available per day, the health district said.
Registration is required and can be made online or by calling 1-833-213-0643. To qualify for testing, the health district said someone should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or should have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The health district asks that those looking to get tested bring their medical insurance card, saying the test will be billed to the insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Those looking to get tested should check with their insurance providers before scheduling a test to make sure there is no out-of-pocket expense, the health district said.
No one will be turned away for not having insurance.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Here are the upcoming testing dates and sites:
Monday through Wednesday
Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Rd in Waco, Entrance #2 on New Road
Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday and Friday
McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M
Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday
McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.