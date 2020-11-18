Waco-McLennan County leaders address rising COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas — Waco's new Mayor Dillon Meek took part in his first weekly update about COVID-19 in McLennan County.
Meek along with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, the CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Jackson Griggs, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence Dr. Brian Becker and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest discussed the spike in cases across the county.
The county health department reported the highest number of positive tests in a single day at 249 Tuesday. The total number of cases was 12,572 with 1,207 of those still active.
As of November 16, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 11.84% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services.
Executive Order GA-32 allows restaurants and other venues to reopen at 75% capacity and allows elective surgeries if the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate under 15% over a seven-day period. If the hospitalization rate goes over 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacity will be lowered to 50% and elective surgeries will be postponed until further notice.