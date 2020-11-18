Waco-McLennan County leaders address rising COVID-19 cases

Waco's new mayor was joined by the McLennan County Judge and healthcare leaders to update their response to coronavirus.

WACO, Texas — Waco's new Mayor Dillon Meek took part in his first weekly update about COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Meek along with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, the CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Jackson Griggs, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence Dr. Brian Becker and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest discussed the spike in cases across the county.

The county health department reported the highest number of positive tests in a single day at 249 Tuesday. The total number of cases was 12,572 with 1,207 of those still active.

As of November 16, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 11.84% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services.