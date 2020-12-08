Waco, McLennan County leaders provide weekly COVID-19 update

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco and McLennan County leaders are providing a regular update on how the coronavirus is impacting the county.
The weekly update includes elected officials and local health leaders.
Ben Wilson, with the Waco Family Health Center, reported a downward trend in infections in the county. He reported a total of 5,164 cases as of Aug. 12 with 1,779 of those cases still active. 54 new cases were reported Wednesday with five deaths in past 24 hours. Details on the deaths have not yet been released. 55 cases remain hospitalized with 13 on ventilators.
Wilson also reported 24 total cases in the McLennan County Jail among staff an inmates.
Here are more highlights from the press conference:
- Third week in a row of record COVID-19 fatalities in a week, according to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver
- McLennan County is now below the states's positivity rate
- Free testing continues at MCC Highlander Gym
- An outbreak of virus cases at a school would likely lead to temporary closure and will be handled on a case-by-case basis for now
- Schools required to report any positive cases to the county health district
- EOC setting up teams to carry out mass testing if outbreaks happen at schools, Deaver says
- No local eviction moratorium, can expect 50-75 eviction cases per month if federal moratorium is not renewed, Deaver says
- County residents can still apply for rental assistance at city COVID-19 website
- Wilson said "this is the year" to get a flu shot heading into the cold season with coronavirus still active on a large scale
- There is not a ban on elective procedures
- Deaver said he hopes local authorities will develop a set of guidelines to determine at what point a school needs to close as a result of a virus outbreak
- Wilson said he's not worried about an uptick in cases as football games move forward as long as masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are observed. Mayor Deaver said he's more worried about tailgates and interactions before or after games.
- Judge Scott Felton said the impact of no football season would affect local hotels the most but both he and Deaver said there are many more businesses that would be impacted. However, Deaver said, Waco's economy does not solely rely on football season to stimulate the local economy.