Waco, McLennan County officials holding COVID-19 update

WACO, Texas — Waco and McLennan County officials will hold their weekly COVID-19 update press conference Wednesday afternoon.
City and county leaders are expected to share the latest number of infected residents and provide any new details on how the area is addressing the ongoing pandemic.
The press conference is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Meeting Highlights
- Dr. Mike Hardin said the number of virus cases per day, per 100,000 is reaching the high levels the area was at in the summer.
- Local doctors encouraged people to be safe during the upcoming holiday season, starting with Halloween this weekend, in order to mitigate the rising spread of the virus in the county. They also reminded the community to get the flu shot.
- Doctors also encouraged COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help local residents with their treatments.
- Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver reported that Baylor has dramatically decreased the number of virus cases happening on campus among both the general student population and student-athletes.
- Long term care facilities continue to be impacted as deaths have been reported from those facilities in the county, Deaver said.
- Deaver also announced that the health district has rented a testing van that will be able to travel to large businesses and test employees on site. The van will be in McGregor early next week and is open to be contacted by other employers in the area.
- Dr. Matt Hardin said McLennan County's death rate is twice that of neighboring Bell County.