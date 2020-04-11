Waco middle school switches to all remote learning after multiple COVID-19 cases reported

Waco ISD said G.W. Carver Middle School was transitioning to all remote learning until at least Nov. 11.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District closed G.W. Carver Middle School at 1 p.m. Wednesday because of a recent rash of COVID-19 cases.

Executive Director for Communications Joshua Wucher said the school will move to all remote learning until at least Nov. 11.

It was the second time the district closed the school because of positive COVID-19 tests. The first time was Oct. 2.

Wucher said six people on campus tested positive Saturday. He said no new cases were reported but several people reported symptoms and were waiting for final results.

"The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results," said Wucher. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."

Wucher said the district planned to reopen the school for in-person learning on Nov. 12. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade disinfectants.

“Before leaving today (Wednesday), any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot," Wucher said. "If you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072."