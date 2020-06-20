Waco to require face masks in businesses, public areas

The order requiring all visitors and employees to wear masks goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. June 20.

WACO, Texas — City of Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within city limits to require customers and employees to wear face coverings.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 and applies to public spaces as well.

Key measures in the mask order include:

All Commercial Entities within the City of Waco providing goods or services to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy on or before 12:01 a.m. on June 24, 2020.

At a minimum, this policy must require all employees or visitors to the entity’s premises or other facilities wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which involves close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where six feet of separation is not feasible.

Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief.

Employees, visitors, and all residents of the City of Waco should continue physical distancing of at least six feet while outside your home.

City employees are also required to wear face coverings under the same circumstances as the public.

Encourage the public to work to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members by adhering to this order.

The order came after a recorded spike in coronavirus cases in McLennan County and a fifth death earlier in the week. In a week, from June 12 to June 19, the county jumped from 25 cases to a total of 118.

Mayor Deaver said it was important to issue the order now to have "the greatest possible effect" in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. This was also done in hopes of slowing the spread without ordering another shelter-in-place.