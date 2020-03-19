WACO, Texas — Work crews with the City of Waco have increased their efforts to clean and sanitize city parks, playgrounds, pavilions and amenities around the city.
The public information office for the city shared photos of work crews disinfecting the city's playgrounds.
"Waco's parks, trails and natural areas remain open for public use, but please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines on social distancing and how to stop the spread of germs while enjoying these outdoor spaces," the city said.
