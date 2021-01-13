Watch Live | Waco, McLennan County officials hold weekly COVID-19 update

Area officials are providing a regularly scheduled update on how the virus is impacting the county.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco and McLennan County government and health leaders are set to hold their weekly press conference update on COVID-19.

The press conference is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

The weekly update comes as the county has seen a surge in cases following the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Local officials have previously indicated that they are reaching hospital capacity levels with an influx of patients, but have still managed to accommodate patients in overflow areas.

The city has begun addressing vaccination questions as doses have slowly trickled into some area hospitals and healthcare providers to vaccinate individuals under the state's 1B category, in addition to anyone else left under 1A as vaccines are available. According the city's COVID-19 website, those who qualify under 1A and 1B can schedule vaccinations with available providers. Walk-up services and public vaccinations are not available at this time.