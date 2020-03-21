TEMPLE, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order on Thursday that limits social gatherings to 10 people. This has caused many weddings to be cancelled.

Peak wedding season is here, but now with COVID-19 concerns, many couples are left scrambling. Some want to change their date, while others would rather completely cancel and get their money back.

Alexandria Folger was set to get married on April 11, but once she heard the number was down to 10 people, she decided it was better off to postpone.

"It's sad because everyone wants to celebrate with us," Folger said. "But we can't celebrate with anyone. I think we're just going to do it in my mom's living room, as sad as that is."

While Folger's venue is allowing them to change their date, she does not want to wait to get married. She would rather continue with the ceremony on her wedding day and have a party with friends and family once the coronavirus concerns are no longer an issue.

Tricia Simmons, owner of Silo and Oak in Temple, always allows for her clients to have a date change in case something pops up.

"We want people to still have their dream wedding, we just need to find them a different date," Simmons said.

During a time like this, the wedding industry is getting hit hard. Venues and vendors rely on weddings as their source of income.

Planning a wedding is already a stressful thing to do, and with coronavirus, it's now 10 times harder and Simmons feels for these couples.

"We get to know them as more than just paying customers. We learn their stories and we care about them," Simmons said. "This has been such an emotional week."

