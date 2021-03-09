West City Marshall dies of COVID-19 complications, police department confirms

Marshall Michael Keathley died Friday morning in the hospital after losing his battle COVID-19.

WEST, Texas — The West Police Department announced the passing of one of their own Friday due to COVID-19 complications.

City Marshall Michael Keathley died in the hospital after battling the virus for a few weeks, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Keathley served in many roles while working for the city including patrol officer, school resource officer, code enforcement officer, animal control authority and permits, the post reads.

"The family of Marshall Keathley are devastated as well as West City Employees including the officers," the post reads.

Keathley's marshall patrol SUV will be parked on the north lawn of West City Hall/Police Department to honor him to give people the opportunity to place a memorial by the vehicle.

Keathley's death comes on the same day Austin Senior Patrol Officer Randolph Boyd was laid to rest in Killeen after losing his battle with COVID-19.