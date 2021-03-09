LIST | Where to get free COVID-19 vaccines, tests in McLennan, Bell Counties

TEMPLE, Texas —
MCLENNAN COUNTY
- All clinics can be booked by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
- If you need help getting transportation to your appointment, call 254-750-1620 at least 24 hours before
- Keep your shot record for your second dose
Daily Vaccine Clinic
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr.
- Monday to Friday
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Walk-ins welcome
For weekly mobile vaccine clinic locations, click here.
Testing Locations
Monday through Wednesday
- Waco I.S.D. Stadium, 1401 S New Rd.
- 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Thursdays through Friday
- McLennan Community College- Community Services - Parking lot M
4601 N. 19th St.
- 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturdays
- McLennan Community College - Community Services - Parking lot M
4601 N. 19th St., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Other testing locations (must call and make an appointment)
BELL COUNTY
At the time this article was published, Bell County Public Health District's website was down. This will be updated.
KILLEEN
- Killeen Special Events Center
- Sept. 9 to Sept. 11
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.