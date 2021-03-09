x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

LIST | Where to get free COVID-19 vaccines, tests in McLennan, Bell Counties

You will find a list of locations for COVID-19 vaccines, testing for both McLennan and Bell County below.

TEMPLE, Texas —

MCLENNAN COUNTY

  • All clinics can be booked by appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
  • If you need help getting transportation to your appointment, call 254-750-1620 at least 24 hours before
  • Keep your shot record for your second dose

Daily Vaccine Clinic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Dr.

  • Monday to Friday
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome

For weekly mobile vaccine clinic locations, click here.

RELATED: These 10 sites in Waco are offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Testing Locations

Monday through Wednesday

  • Waco I.S.D. Stadium, 1401 S New Rd.
  • 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

Thursdays through Friday

  • McLennan Community College- Community Services - Parking lot M
    4601 N. 19th St.
  • 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

Saturdays

  • McLennan Community College - Community Services - Parking lot M
    4601 N. 19th St., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other testing locations (must call and make an appointment)

BELL COUNTY

At the time this article was published, Bell County Public Health District's website was down. This will be updated.

KILLEEN

  • Killeen Special Events Center
    • Sept. 9 to Sept. 11
    • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: City of Killeen offering free Pfizer shots, COVID-19 rapid tests this week